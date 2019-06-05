OTC-Handel: Wie große Investoren Bitcoins kaufen

An employee inspects machines for the production of bitcoins and lightcoins at the "Kriptounivers" (CryptoUniverse) mining centre during a presentation of the largest crypto currency centre in Russia in Kirishi on August 20, 2018. - A Russian company opened on August 20, 2018 what it said was the country's largest cryptocurrency mining unit, in a former Soviet fertilizer-producing laboratory. The opening comes as Russian authorities seek to regulate the booming cryptocurrency sector. Russia is in third place after China and the United States in the ranks of cryptocurrency-producing nations since 2015, according to a study published at the end of last year by Ernst & Young. (Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA / AFP)